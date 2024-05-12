Private Portfolio Partners LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDYG. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,656,000. Balanced Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,795,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 351,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,565,000 after acquiring an additional 195,914 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDYG traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $85.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,807. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $64.67 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.07.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

