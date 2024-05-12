Private Portfolio Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,755 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 57,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Comcast Trading Up 2.0 %

CMCSA traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.31. 15,227,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,701,356. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.20. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

