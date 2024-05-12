Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the April 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pro-Dex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of PDEX stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,082. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.11. Pro-Dex has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $63.65 million, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.55.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

