Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,459 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $15,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in Prologis by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Prologis by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after buying an additional 42,073 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management grew its holdings in Prologis by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 252,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,611,000 after buying an additional 60,900 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 255.0% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 11,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Argus lowered their price target on Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.12.

Prologis Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE PLD traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $107.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,872,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.45 and a 200-day moving average of $121.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

