Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Position Lifted by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 254.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth $185,164,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,519,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,633,000 after buying an additional 1,034,211 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,402,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,561,000 after buying an additional 721,910 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Prologis by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,169,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,509,000 after buying an additional 717,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 23.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,809,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,253,000 after acquiring an additional 525,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.49. 2,872,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,854,984. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $99.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.74.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.12.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

