QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 31,818 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,818 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NEE. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.93.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.79. The stock had a trading volume of 12,046,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,264,612. The company has a market cap of $151.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.28. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $78.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.