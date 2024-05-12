QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 109,156 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 385,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,156 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.8% of QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $56,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.5 %

PG traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.85. 4,879,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,718,283. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $167.36.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,112 shares of company stock valued at $22,841,321. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

