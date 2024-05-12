Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,000. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for about 1.0% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $9,636,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,460,381,000 after buying an additional 475,118 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $6,615,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 571,429 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,017,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 571,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at $25,017,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 1.1 %

KKR stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.13. 4,234,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,926,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.79 and a 1-year high of $103.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.03. The firm has a market cap of $91.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 14.80%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.