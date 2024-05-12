Qsemble Capital Management LP Grows Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 833.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,523 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.0% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,254,000 after acquiring an additional 873,181 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,767,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $687,902,000 after purchasing an additional 78,105 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,976,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $428,449,000 after buying an additional 265,116 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 29.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,367,000 after buying an additional 1,575,930 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,906,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $286,835,000 after buying an additional 215,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL traded down $1.52 on Friday, reaching $62.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,745,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,310,842. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.83.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

