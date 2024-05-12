Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $565,000 in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 101.4% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $102,000.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Down 9.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.94. The company had a trading volume of 11,239,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,556,078. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $28.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average is $13.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $130.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.89 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.95%. On average, analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SHLS shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Northland Securities reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on SHLS

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.