Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $589,000 in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE KSS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.93. 4,610,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,126,416. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.01. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $29.65.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.39. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

