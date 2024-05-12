Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Unity Software by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Trading Down 10.2 %

NYSE:U traded down $2.47 on Friday, reaching $21.69. 26,497,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,545,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.40. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average is $30.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $6,647,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,498,146 shares in the company, valued at $119,605,702.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 44,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,435,602.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,909 shares in the company, valued at $5,076,397.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $6,647,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,498,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,605,702.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 338,917 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,820. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

