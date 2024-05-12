Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 13,928 Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 4,290.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,334,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 13.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,746,000 after buying an additional 995,757 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 32.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,398,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,654,000 after acquiring an additional 592,318 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 722.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 586,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,599,000 after purchasing an additional 515,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 940.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 407,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,620,000 after purchasing an additional 368,370 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Procore Technologies stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,321. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.06. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $83.35. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $260.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.20 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCOR shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $102,339.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,178 shares in the company, valued at $13,648,481.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $102,339.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,178 shares in the company, valued at $13,648,481.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 110,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $8,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,619,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 511,146 shares of company stock valued at $39,475,882 over the last ninety days. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procore Technologies Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Stories

