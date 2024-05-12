Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 23,691 Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,691 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,537.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rivian Automotive news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of RIVN traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,543,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,349,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.90. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIVN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

