Qsemble Capital Management LP Sells 61,848 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Qsemble Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 74.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,848 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 2,107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,279,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085,637 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 53.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,157,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,951,000 after buying an additional 1,098,532 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 82.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,758,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,424,000 after acquiring an additional 792,900 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $19,350,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2,549.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 719,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,413,000 after acquiring an additional 692,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet cut Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Lincoln National Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LNC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.31. The stock had a trading volume of 971,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,842. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.81. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $18.74 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

