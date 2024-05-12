Radware’s (RDWR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

RDWR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on Radware from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Radware from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of RDWR opened at $19.33 on Thursday. Radware has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $20.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $856.51 million, a PE ratio of -42.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Radware had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Radware will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDWR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Radware by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Radware by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radware by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 14,623 shares during the period. Finally, Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Radware in the 3rd quarter worth $6,902,000. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware's Core Business and The Hawks' Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

