Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RDDT. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Reddit from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Reddit from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Reddit from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Reddit in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Reddit from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reddit presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of 54.87.

Shares of NYSE RDDT traded up 3.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 53.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,450,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,508. Reddit has a 1-year low of 37.35 and a 1-year high of 74.90.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -2.34 by -5.85. The company had revenue of 243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 213.99 million. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Reddit will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Reddit news, Director David C. Habiger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 34.00 per share, for a total transaction of 102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately 846,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Reddit news, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 3,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 97,965.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,114,139.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David C. Habiger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 34.00 per share, with a total value of 102,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 846,804. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,084,798 shares of company stock worth $35,038,975.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reddit

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Reddit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,167,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the first quarter worth $2,057,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the first quarter worth $1,111,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reddit during the first quarter valued at $986,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in Reddit during the first quarter valued at $279,000.

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

