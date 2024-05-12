Reviewing Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) and Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) and Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Stronghold Digital Mining has a beta of 2.7, indicating that its stock price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hut 8 has a beta of 3.98, indicating that its stock price is 298% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and Hut 8, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stronghold Digital Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hut 8 1 1 4 0 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

Stronghold Digital Mining presently has a consensus target price of $7.83, indicating a potential upside of 176.80%. Hut 8 has a consensus target price of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 54.36%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than Hut 8.

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and Hut 8’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stronghold Digital Mining $74.97 million 0.58 -$71.40 million ($4.72) -0.60 Hut 8 $115.90 million 6.17 -$186.77 million ($2.75) -2.91

Stronghold Digital Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hut 8. Hut 8 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stronghold Digital Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and Hut 8’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stronghold Digital Mining 3.58% 27.19% 9.94% Hut 8 -184.31% -24.58% -20.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.3% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Hut 8 shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.6% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stronghold Digital Mining beats Hut 8 on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on Bitcoin mining in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Operations and Cryptocurrency Operations. It also owns and operates coal refuse power generation facilities; and provides environmental remediation and reclamation services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other. The company mines Bitcoin. It also offers managed services for energy infrastructure development, such as site design, procurement, and construction management; software automation, process design, personnel hiring, and team training; utilities contracts, hosting operations, and customer management; energy portfolio optimization and strategic initiatives; and finance, accounting, and safety services for digital asset mining site owners, governments, and data center developers. In addition, the company provides colocation, cloud, and connectivity services; hosting services, which include the provision of mining equipment and space, as well as monitors, troubleshoots, repairs, and maintains customer mining equipment; and equipment sales and repair services. Hut 8 Corp. was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

