Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,188 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SPLG stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,816,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,561,455. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.06. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $48.09 and a 12 month high of $61.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.