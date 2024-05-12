Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 18,629 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,629 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8,375.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JEPI stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.10. 1,980,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,489,771. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.63.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

