Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th.

Ryan Specialty has a payout ratio of 20.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ryan Specialty to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

RYAN stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,526. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 101.34 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.80 and its 200-day moving average is $47.32. Ryan Specialty has a 12 month low of $39.44 and a 12 month high of $56.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RYAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

