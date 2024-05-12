Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,130,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,688 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $63,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726,348 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,005 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,108 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,562,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,813,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.75. The company had a trading volume of 897,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,890. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.43. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $62.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.