Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 26,178 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,178 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,909,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,267,207,000 after purchasing an additional 158,794 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,922,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,118,291,000 after buying an additional 504,475 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,281,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,873,000 after buying an additional 87,482 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,046,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,829,000 after acquiring an additional 493,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,992,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,435,000 after acquiring an additional 457,576 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.96. 8,733,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,462,341. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.22, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

