Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 37,040 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,495 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 37,040 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.4% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $47,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.80.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.08, for a total transaction of $45,253,105.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.08, for a total value of $45,253,105.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $958,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,757,883.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,126,899 shares of company stock worth $552,059,793. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

META stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $476.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,749,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,743,942. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $488.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $231.45 and a one year high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.1 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

