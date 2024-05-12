Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 626 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for about 2.1% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of AutoZone worth $41,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 232,194.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,963,000 after buying an additional 731,413 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 441,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,572,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in AutoZone by 111.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,379,000 after purchasing an additional 176,623 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AutoZone by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in AutoZone by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE:AZO traded down $7.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,979.32. 105,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,054.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,801.40. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $24.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,450.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,108.83.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

