Short Interest in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Declines By 87.3%

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 296,800 shares, a decline of 87.3% from the April 15th total of 2,328,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 494.7 days.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BMDPF remained flat at $5.00 during trading on Friday. 50 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.45. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $5.00.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Company Profile
