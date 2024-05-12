Short Interest in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Declines By 87.3%

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 296,800 shares, a decline of 87.3% from the April 15th total of 2,328,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 494.7 days.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BMDPF remained flat at $5.00 during trading on Friday. 50 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.45. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Company Profile

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. provides retail and commercial banking services in Italy. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Wealth Management, and Large Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers funding and lending services, insurance products, financial advisory, and electronic payment services; financial and non-financial services; wealth management and financial planning services; consultancy services, such as tax planning, real estate, art, and legal advisory; fiduciary and trust services; and digital banking services.

