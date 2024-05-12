Short Interest in BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Grows By 77.8%

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the April 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BDORY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.22. The stock had a trading volume of 225,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,116. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $6.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 11.84%. Equities research analysts predict that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.0309 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.73%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

