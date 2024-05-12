Short Interest in BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Decreases By 83.8%

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 83.8% from the April 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BetterLife Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BETRF remained flat at $0.09 during trading on Friday. 26,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,125. BetterLife Pharma has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.
BetterLife Pharma Company Profile
