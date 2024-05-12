Short Interest in Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Decreases By 31.7%

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the April 15th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Borregaard ASA Price Performance
OTCMKTS BRRDF remained flat at $17.40 during trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average is $15.88. Borregaard ASA has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $17.40.
Borregaard ASA Company Profile
