Short Interest in Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Decreases By 31.7%

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the April 15th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Borregaard ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS BRRDF remained flat at $17.40 during trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average is $15.88. Borregaard ASA has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

Borregaard ASA Company Profile

Borregaard ASA engages in the development, production, and marketing of specialized biomaterials and biochemicals in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment develops, produces, and sells biopolymers for various applications, such as agrochemicals, batteries, industrial binders, and construction; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for food and beverage industry.

