Short Interest in Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Grows By 41.4%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 684,700 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the April 15th total of 484,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,141.2 days.

Brenntag Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BNTGF remained flat at $80.13 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.00. Brenntag has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

