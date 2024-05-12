Short Interest in Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Grows By 41.4%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 684,700 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the April 15th total of 484,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,141.2 days.
Brenntag Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BNTGF remained flat at $80.13 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.00. Brenntag has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $90.00.
About Brenntag
