Short Interest in Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Declines By 80.9%

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 80.9% from the April 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bureau Veritas Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVVBY traded down C$0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching C$60.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,135. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$59.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$53.61. Bureau Veritas has a twelve month low of C$44.55 and a twelve month high of C$61.81.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Buildings & Infrastructure; Industry; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

