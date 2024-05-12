Short Interest in BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF) Declines By 93.6%

BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 93.6% from the April 15th total of 99,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,811,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BZAM Price Performance
Shares of BZAMF stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. 44,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. BZAM has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.23.
BZAM Company Profile
