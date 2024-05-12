Short Interest in BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF) Declines By 93.6%

BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 93.6% from the April 15th total of 99,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,811,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BZAMF stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. 44,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. BZAM has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.23.

BZAM Ltd. operates as a cannabis producer with a focus on branded consumer goods. Its brands include the BZAM, TGOD, ness, Highly Dutch Organic, and TABLE TOP, as well as Dunn Cannabis, FRESH, and Wyld partner brands. The company operate facilities in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, as well as retail stores in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Regina, Saskatchewan.

