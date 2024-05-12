Short Interest in Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Expands By 140.0%

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Capitec Bank Trading Up 2.1 %

CKHGY traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.40. 1,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.89. Capitec Bank has a 1 year low of $34.09 and a 1 year high of $62.59.

Get Capitec Bank alerts:

Capitec Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Capitec Bank’s previous dividend of $0.28.

About Capitec Bank

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; merchant services; and value-added services, as well as credit and life insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capitec Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitec Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.