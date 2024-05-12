Short Interest in Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Declines By 94.7%

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the April 15th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Chugai Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Shares of CHGCY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.77. 70,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,036. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.86.
About Chugai Pharmaceutical
