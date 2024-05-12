Short Interest in Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Declines By 94.7%

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the April 15th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of CHGCY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.77. 70,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,036. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.86.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.

