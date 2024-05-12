Short Interest in CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Decreases By 33.3%

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

CK Infrastructure Price Performance

CK Infrastructure stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359 shares, compared to its average volume of 926. CK Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $23.72 and a 1-year high of $30.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.59.

CK Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $1.1335 dividend. This is a boost from CK Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th.

About CK Infrastructure

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests in, operates, and commercializes infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.

