Short Interest in Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Grows By 251.1%

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a growth of 251.1% from the April 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 860,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CFRUY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,828. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

