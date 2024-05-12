Short Interest in Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Grows By 251.1%

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a growth of 251.1% from the April 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 860,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Compagnie Financière Richemont Price Performance
OTCMKTS CFRUY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,828. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.84.
About Compagnie Financière Richemont
