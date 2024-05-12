Short Interest in iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:ERET) Expands By 58.8%

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:ERET – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the April 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ERET traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.94. The company had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488. iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $26.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 million, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.71.

Get iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF alerts:

About iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (ERET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index of real estate companies from developed markets weighted based on a target exposure to green certification, energy efficiency, and level of carbon emission intensity.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.