Short Interest in Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ) Rises By 57.7%

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the April 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JZ remained flat at $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. 193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,648. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09. Jianzhi Education Technology Group has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $3.45.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Profile

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services.

