Short Interest in Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ) Rises By 57.7%

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the April 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Jianzhi Education Technology Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:JZ remained flat at $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. 193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,648. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09. Jianzhi Education Technology Group has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $3.45.
Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Jianzhi Education Technology Group
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Jianzhi Education Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianzhi Education Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.