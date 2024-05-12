Short Interest in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Drops By 22.8%

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,930,000 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the April 15th total of 8,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 72,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $145,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,375,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,818,530.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 69,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $134,905.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,231,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,833.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 72,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $145,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,375,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,818,530.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 437,909 shares of company stock valued at $942,572 over the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Price Performance

NASDAQ MTTR traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.42. 2,053,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,381,682. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.11. Matterport has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $4.99.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $39.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.11 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 113.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matterport will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Matterport from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Matterport currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

Featured Stories

