Short Interest in Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Declines By 22.7%

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 290,600 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the April 15th total of 375,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 968.7 days.
Tosoh Price Performance
Shares of Tosoh stock remained flat at $13.71 on Friday. Tosoh has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.09.
Tosoh Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tosoh
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Tosoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tosoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.