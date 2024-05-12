Short Interest in Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Declines By 22.7%

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 290,600 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the April 15th total of 375,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 968.7 days.

Tosoh Price Performance

Shares of Tosoh stock remained flat at $13.71 on Friday. Tosoh has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.09.

Tosoh Company Profile

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides advance materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

