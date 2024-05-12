Short Interest in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI) Decreases By 30.2%

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the April 15th total of 89,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WDI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,790. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.00.

Get Western Asset Diversified Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.1435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Diversified Income Fund

In related news, Director Nisha Kumar bought 6,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.46 per share, for a total transaction of $90,013.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,463.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund during the first quarter worth $148,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 12.1% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $242,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.