Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. now owns 1,297,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,618,000 after acquiring an additional 344,841 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 248,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after acquiring an additional 18,105 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 410.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,372,000 after acquiring an additional 78,609 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 452.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 11,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.42.

Spotify Technology Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SPOT stock traded down $4.06 on Friday, reaching $294.60. The company had a trading volume of 943,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,685. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $129.23 and a 12 month high of $319.30. The stock has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of -439.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $279.72 and a 200-day moving average of $228.69.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

