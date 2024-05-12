Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Short Interest Down 22.9% in April

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the April 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Steppe Gold Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:STPGF remained flat at $0.47 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,538. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52. Steppe Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $0.78.
About Steppe Gold
