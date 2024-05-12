Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Short Interest Down 22.9% in April

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the April 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Steppe Gold Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:STPGF remained flat at $0.47 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,538. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52. Steppe Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $0.78.

About Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia and Peru. Its principal assets are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; the Uudam Khundii gold project comprising one exploration license covering an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located in Uudam Khundii, Bayankhongor Province; and the Tres Cruces Project located within the Department of La Libertad in north-central Peru.

