Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of EUR0.51-0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of EUR1.125-1.155 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion. Stevanato Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.550-0.600 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on STVN. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of €34.29 ($36.87).

Stevanato Group Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of STVN stock traded up €0.72 ($0.77) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €21.82 ($23.46). The company had a trading volume of 2,410,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Stevanato Group has a twelve month low of €20.01 ($21.52) and a twelve month high of €36.30 ($39.03). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is €28.89.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported €0.09 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.12 ($0.13) by (€0.03) (($0.03)). The firm had revenue of €256.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €261.28 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

