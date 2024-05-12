Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 309 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials makes up approximately 2.0% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Marietta Materials

In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,724 shares of company stock worth $16,033,760 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.27.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of MLM traded up $7.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $610.43. 339,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,516. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $601.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $528.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $389.90 and a 52-week high of $626.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

