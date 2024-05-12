Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Universal Health Services makes up approximately 1.7% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 42.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 16.9% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 727 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $6,188,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,162,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE UHS traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $178.09. 573,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,175. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.90 and a 12 month high of $183.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.66. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

