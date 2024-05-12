Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 17.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ADUS shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.57.

NASDAQ:ADUS traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $109.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.62 and its 200-day moving average is $93.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

