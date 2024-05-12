Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.48 Million Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for about 2.3% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $855,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 303,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,348,000 after buying an additional 15,875 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $3,734,000. Kampmann Melissa S. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,314,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Blackstone by 1,722.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 504,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,046,000 after purchasing an additional 476,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.65.

Blackstone stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,517,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777,703. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.28 and a 52 week high of $133.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.69. The stock has a market cap of $88.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 117.31%.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,313. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,313. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,851 shares of company stock worth $357,137 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

