Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Has $656,000 Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 55,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Carnival Co. & stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.43. 16,374,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,706,494. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 2.53. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average is $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.47.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

