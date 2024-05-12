Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Invests $741,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA RSPT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.97. 295,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,095. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.44. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $35.97.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.