Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Invests $741,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.97. 295,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,095. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.44. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $35.97.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.